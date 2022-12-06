Video shows alleged theft ring operating in West Hollywood

An alleged theft crew targeting people in West Hollywood were caught on video stealing people’s phones and wallets.

Franco Friday shared the video on TikTok warning people of the increasing crime. He took the video to the LA County Sheriff’s Department who is now investigating the series of crimes.

"I saw these guys lingering around the area of Santa Monica and San Vicente and sure enough I literally saw them grabbing and reaching into people’s bags and purses," Friday told FOX 11.

According to LASD’s West Hollywood station, they had 126 pickpocketing incidents reported in June.

Friday said he sees the same guys on the same corner every weekend.

"I'm glad it’s not inside the bars, I mean it sucks that they are still doing it and the fact that they are doing it in the corner of where the guy is playing music and stuff like that," said Gym Bar manager Giovanni Vitulli.