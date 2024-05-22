Disneyland's Fantasmic! show set to return this summer

article

Disneyland is bringing back its nighttime spectacular show Fantasmic!

The beloved show returns Friday, May 24 with new special effects and a reimagined battle scene between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent.

In April 2023, the animatronic dragon caught on fire during a live performance. Disney then suspended the show and fire effects worldwide.

But after a year of waiting, guests can now watch new thrilling scenes, as Maleficent returns and ignites the Rivers of America in flames. Disney is also bringing back the iconic Peter Pan scene and The Lost Boys as they help Peter Pan and Wendy battle Captain Hook.

RELATED:

Fantasmic! will have two nightly viewings. Guests can view the times on the Disneyland app and Disneyland.com.

Fantasmic! is Disneyland's longest-running nighttime spectacular opening in 1992.

It features fireworks, various Disney characters, live actors, water effects, pyrotechnics, lasers, music, audio-animatronics, searchlights, decorated boat floats, and mist screen projections.

The show goes inside Mickey Mouse's imagination as he battles various Disney villains.