Disney's Oogie Boogie Bash Halloween party details revealed

By
Published  May 6, 2024 4:10pm PDT
Disneyland
LOS ANGELES - Halloween may be five months away, but Disney is already revealing details about its upcoming spooky season festivities beginning in August. 

Disneyland's popular" Oogie Boogie Bash - A Disney Halloween Party" returns to California Adventure on Aug. 23 - about two weeks earlier than usual! The bash will offer 27 event dates this year, adding two extra nights of spooky fun for kids and grown-ups alike. 

The celebration will run from 7 p.m. to midnight on select nights through Halloween:

  • Aug. 25, 27, 29
  • Sept. 3, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29
  • Oct. 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29, 31

Tickets to the after-hours party range depending on the date you choose and include the trick-or-treat trail, unlimited PhotoPass for digital downloads, themed food and drinks, and special interactions and glimpses with Disney characters. 

Tickets are limited to 8 per person. Children ages 2 and under do not require tickets.

There will be a limited number of attractions open during the event, and Disney Genie+ will not be available.

Disney said it will share more details - like when tickets will go up for sale - in the coming weeks. 


 