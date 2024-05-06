Disney's Oogie Boogie Bash Halloween party details revealed

Halloween may be five months away, but Disney is already revealing details about its upcoming spooky season festivities beginning in August.

Disneyland's popular" Oogie Boogie Bash - A Disney Halloween Party" returns to California Adventure on Aug. 23 - about two weeks earlier than usual! The bash will offer 27 event dates this year, adding two extra nights of spooky fun for kids and grown-ups alike.

The celebration will run from 7 p.m. to midnight on select nights through Halloween:

Aug. 25, 27, 29

Sept. 3, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29

Oct. 1, 3, 6, 8, 10, 13, 15, 17, 20, 22, 24, 27, 29, 31

Tickets to the after-hours party range depending on the date you choose and include the trick-or-treat trail, unlimited PhotoPass for digital downloads, themed food and drinks, and special interactions and glimpses with Disney characters.

Tickets are limited to 8 per person. Children ages 2 and under do not require tickets.

There will be a limited number of attractions open during the event, and Disney Genie+ will not be available.

Disney said it will share more details - like when tickets will go up for sale - in the coming weeks.



