Large fire in Riverside County prompts evacuation order

Crews are working to contain a brush fire in Riverside County.

The "Ramona Fire," which broke out Monday evening, prompted an evacuation order for the following areas of San Jacinto, California:

South of Upperline Avenue

West of Warren Road

North of Cottonwood Avenue

East of Beech Street

As firefighters battle the Ramona Fire, evacuation warnings are also in place for the following areas:

West of Warren Road

North of Esplanade Avenue

South of Cottonwood Avenue

East of Beech Street

Officials did not give an estimate of how big the fire is.

It is unknown when the fire will be fully contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation.