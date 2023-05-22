Large fire in Riverside County prompts evacuation order
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Crews are working to contain a brush fire in Riverside County.
The "Ramona Fire," which broke out Monday evening, prompted an evacuation order for the following areas of San Jacinto, California:
- South of Upperline Avenue
- West of Warren Road
- North of Cottonwood Avenue
- East of Beech Street
As firefighters battle the Ramona Fire, evacuation warnings are also in place for the following areas:
- West of Warren Road
- North of Esplanade Avenue
- South of Cottonwood Avenue
- East of Beech Street
Officials did not give an estimate of how big the fire is.
It is unknown when the fire will be fully contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation.