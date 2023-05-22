Expand / Collapse search

Large fire in Riverside County prompts evacuation order

Updated 6:16PM
Wildfires
Evacuations ordered for fire in San Jacinto

The Romana fire broke out in the San Jacinto area of Riverside County Monday. Several evacuation orders were issued.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Crews are working to contain a brush fire in Riverside County.

The "Ramona Fire," which broke out Monday evening, prompted an evacuation order for the following areas of San Jacinto, California:

  • South of Upperline Avenue
  • West of Warren Road
  • North of Cottonwood Avenue
  • East of Beech Street

As firefighters battle the Ramona Fire, evacuation warnings are also in place for the following areas:

  • West of Warren Road
  • North of Esplanade Avenue
  • South of Cottonwood Avenue
  • East of Beech Street

Officials did not give an estimate of how big the fire is.

It is unknown when the fire will be fully contained. The cause of the fire is under investigation.