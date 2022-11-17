Two of Disneyland's Magic Key passes sold out in 24 hours

Just a day after announcing the return of select Magic Key passes for sale, Disneyland said it already sold out of two of its passes.

Disneyland officials told FOX 11 Thursday they have stopped all sales on the Believe and Imagine Key passes "due to the incredible popularity of our Magic Key program."

Only the Inspire Key is available for purchase at this time.

"While we know this will be disappointing news to Disneyland fans, it's important that we help protect the experience for Magic Key holders and the value those passes provide," officials said in a statement.

Renewals for current Magic Key holders within their renewal window (up to 30 days before pass expiration) will continue for all available pass types at this time.

Renewals opened in August after sales of all passes were paused in June.

This all comes as Disneyland's upcoming Disney100 celebration nears. Kicking off Jan. 27, 2023, the theme park will be decked out in platinum and offer special food, drinks and merchandise for Disney fans. Two new nighttime spectacular shows also make their debut.



