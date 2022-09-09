Disney California Adventure Park expanding Avengers Campus

The popular Avengers Campus is expanding with a new attraction.

During the Legends Ceremony at the D23 Expo, CEO Bob Chapek announced that a third attraction will be added to Disney California Adventure Park's Avengers Campus.

Very little info about the new attraction is known, however, Disney officials said it will feature a "brand-new story that will bring guests into battle alongside their favorite Super Heroes."

There was no date given on when the attraction is expected to open.