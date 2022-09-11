Porto's Bakery and Cafe coming to Downtown Disney

Brace yourselves.

Iconic Southern California bakery chain Porto's is headed to Downtown Disney!

The announcement was made Sunday during this year's D23 Expo.

No further details on when the cafe-restaurant would be open were released, but that didn't stop people from expressing their excitement on social media.

"Biggest news of D23 tbh," one tweet read.

"This is the best news! Two of my most favorite things in Anaheim together!" another said.

Officials also released a photo showing a first look at popular Chinese restaurant Din Tai Fung, also opening in Downtown Disney.

Porto's recently opened its newest location in Northridge. This location in Downtown Disney will be the seventh Porto's bakery and cafe to open, with other locations in Burbank, Glendale, Buena Park, Downey, and West Covina.

The chain also offers a delivery service, Porto's Bake at Home, shipping a variety of its most popular products nationwide.

Porto’s is a Cuban family-owned and operated bakery that has been around for roughly 40 years. Rosa Porto began her business in her house in Cuba. In the 1960s she moved to California with her three children. Once settling in Los Angeles, Rosa continued baking and selling her delicious pastries.

From sweet to savory, to the classic Medianoche sandwich, to the Pastelito de Guayaba, and Café con Leche, Porto’s is a culinary treasure not to be missed.



