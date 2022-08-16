Disneyland Magic Key pass renewals begin Aug. 18

article

Calling all Disney fans - the time has finally come!

Disney announced you will be able to renew your expiring Magic Key passes beginning Aug. 18 after 9 a.m.

Keep in mind there will be no new Magic Key sales at this time - renewals only.

Here's what you need to know.

About the 2022 program

The top-level Dream Key has been replaced with the new Inspire Key. The new key, however, blocks out the busy Christmas holiday dates of Dec. 21 through Jan. 1. There were no blocked out dates with the Dream Key.

In addition to access to the Magic Key terrace, Magic Key holder celebrations, special merchandise, and more opportunities, the Magic Key program has added some new perks. You can expect 25% parking discounts added to the bottom two tiers, then a 20% discount for the purchase of Genie+ for all tiers, and the top two tiers now offer Photopass digital downloads.

All four Magic Keys continue to require theme park reservations and do not guarantee access to the theme parks.

Tiers

There are 4 tiers to the Magic Key program. The bottom tiers have more blocked-out dates and lesser value perks, but they also are more affordable. The upper-level keys add things like parking and Photopass, and offer far fewer block-out dates, for a hefty fee.

Inspire Key $1599

Believe Key $1099 (was $949)

Enchant Key $699 (was $649)

Imagine Key $449 (was $399)

Price increases

All four Magic Keys have gone up in price since 2021.

What else you need to know

You have 30 days to renew to a new Magic Key from the date your pass expires. When you renew, you can choose to stay at your current pass level or choose any other Magic Key that might be better for you.

Keep in mind that any key may sell out at any time.

Once your 30-day renewal window ends, you won't be able to renew at all for the time being.

You can get more details about the passes from Disneyland’s website.