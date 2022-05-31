Disneyland announces new ticket offer for California residents, ends Magic Key pass sales

Heads up Disney lovers and Californians!

Disneyland announced Tuesday it is discontinuing all sales of its Magic Key Pass program and instead is offering a special limited-time ticket offer for California residents.

The offer available for purchase starting Tuesday will allow everyone who lives in the state to visit Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Park this summer for as low as $83 per person per day.

Also available is a special three-day ticket eligible from June 13 to Sept. 15. Tickets are only valid Monday through Thursday and pricing starts at $249. Weekend tickets start at $299.

The 3-Day, 1-Park per day Park Hopper ticket can be purchased for an additional $60.

Prices vary throughout the summer.

Additionally, Disneyland is pausing all sales of its Magic Key Pass program. The Magic Key annual passes were first launched in August 2021 after the annual passports were retired due to the shutdown of both Disneyland and California Adventure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All three Magic Key passes are listed as unavailable on the website.

Disneyland said everyone who already has a Magic Key Pass will be given the opportunity to renew their pass when it expires. No other information was immediately available.