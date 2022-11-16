Disneyland Magic Key Pass sales resume

They're back! But you better hurry.

Disneyland Resort on Wednesday announced it is resuming sales of select passes in the Magic Key program.

"With an incredible year ahead, we’re happy to open new sales for select Magic Key passes in time for holiday giving and to create opportunities for guests to treat themselves and their families to a year full of experiences during the upcoming Disney100 celebration," Disneyland officials said in a statement to FOX 11.

The following passes are available for purchase:

Inspire Key ($1,599)

Believe Key ($1,099)

Imagine Key (SoCal residents only; $449)

The Enchant Key is only available for renewal.

Passes are subject to availability.

Renewals opened in August after sales of all passes were paused in June.

This all comes as Disneyland's upcoming Disney100 celebration nears. Kicking off Jan. 27, 2023, the theme park will be decked out in platinum and offer special food, drinks and merchandise for Disney fans. Two new nighttime spectacular shows also make their debut.

