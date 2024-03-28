Bombshell Diddy lawsuit: Yung Miami, Stevie J, Cuba Gooding Jr. named in complaint

Are you or someone you know a recent survivor of sexual assault? Help is available. Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network (RAINN) provides a 24/7 national sexual assault hotline, which can be reached at 1-800-656-4673

Editor's note: The following article may be disturbing to some viewers.

LOS ANGELES – Earlier this week, the Los Angeles and Miami homes of Sean "Diddy" Combs were raided in connection to a sex trafficking investigation. While federal authorities have yet to name Diddy as the focus of the investigation and no charges have been filed, the music mogul is also battling other legal matters.

Diddy faces allegations of sexual assault, including a complaint filed by music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones. FOX 11 obtained the second amended complaint filed in the Southern District of New York that lists several defendants, including:

Sean Combs

Justin Dior Combs

Cuba Gooding Jr.

Lucian Grainge (CEO of Universal Music Group)

Kristina Khorram (Diddy's Chief of Staff)

Love Records

Motown Records

Universal Music Group

Combs Global Enterprises

The complaint accuses the defendants of tortious conduct across state lines between California, Florida, New York, the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as internationally to Saint Barthélemy.

The court documents state Lil Rod worked with Diddy from Sept. 2022 to Sept. 2023 and produced nine songs on his "Love" album. In the summary of events listed in the document, the producer "witnessed, experienced, and endured many things that went far beyond his role as a producer."

Lil Rod alleges he was constantly required to record Diddy, and as a result, he "secured hundreds of hours of footage and audio recordings of Mr. Combs, his staff, and his guests, engaging in serious illegal activity."

Some of that illegal activity allegedly included the purchase and use of drugs, distribution of unregistered illegal firearms, laced alcoholic beverages that were given to minors, and mingling with underage girls and sex workers, according to the lawsuit.

Lil Rod claims Diddy tried to groom him

In the updated court documents, Lil Rod accused Diddy of attempting to groom him into engaging in having sex with men and telling him homosexuality "is a normal practice in the music industry."

Sean "Diddy" Combs. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage) (Getty Images) Expand

Lil Rod was a big fan of Stevie J and claimed that Diddy allegedly used footage of the music producer having unprotected sex with a man to persuade him.

Lil Rod's alleged experience with Cuba Gooding Jr.

Court documents state that Lil Rod suspected Diddy tried to groom him "to pass him off to his friends."

Pictured: Cuba Gooding Jr. -- (Photo by: Anthony Behar/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images) (Getty Images)

When Diddy introduced Lil Rod to Cuba Gooding Jr. on a yacht, Diddy left a short time later. Lil Rod claims the actor proceeded to touch him on his legs, upper inner thighs near his groin, the small of his back near his buttocks and shoulders without his consent. The touching didn't stop until Lil Jones "forcible pushed him away," the court documents allege.

Yung Miami's alleged involvement

In the amended complaint obtained by FOX 11, Diddy is accused of bragging about having several women on a monthly stipend. One of the women accused of receiving payments is Yung Miami, born Caresha Romeka Brownlee. She was one of the women "who were paid a monthly fee to work as Mr. Combs’ sex workers."

Yung Miami and Sean Combs attend the 2023 Costume Institute Benefit celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Yung Miami's cousin is also accused of sexually assaulting Lil Rod during one of Diddy's house parties in Miami.

Diddy's alleged drug usage

"Tuci" as pictured in court documents.

During his time living and traveling with Diddy, court documents state Lil Rod witnessed Khorram "openly order her assistants to keep Mr. Combs ‘high’ off gummies and pills," that were often stored in black Prada pouches or fanny packs, the court documents allege. One of those drugs is listed as "Tuci" which is a pink drug that is a combination of ecstasy and cocaine. In addition to Khorram's reported involvement in Diddy’s alleged drug use, she is also accused of ordering sex workers for him and would handle payment.

Diddy's alleged illegal criminal operation

The court document details Lil Rod witnessing Diddy's suspected criminal operation while on a yacht in Miami from Dec. 2022 to Jan. 2023.

The following people were named in the court filing and allegedly operated as follows:

Stevie J: Allegedly recruited sex workers, attended and participated in freak-offs

Justin Combs: Allegedly solicited prostitutes, underage girls and sex workers. Would engage in freak-offs

Brendan Paul: Allegedly worked as Diddy’s "mule" and would acquire and purchase drugs and guns for him

Frankie Santella: Allegedly worked with Brandan Paul and carried the money to pay for the guns and drugs

Moy Baun: Allegedly hired sex workers, attended and participated in freak-offs

TMZ reported Paul, a former basketball player at Syracuse University, was arrested on drug charges while federal law enforcement agents in Miami stopped Diddy and his crew on Monday. He was then released the next day.

Diddy had hidden cameras in his homes

In the updated court document, Diddy is accused of having hidden cameras in every room of his home and it is believed that the Bad Boy Records founder has footage of several celebrities, entertainers, music executives and athletes participating in the alleged freak-off and house parties.

"Due to this treasure trove of evidence he has in his possession, Mr. Combs believes that he is above the law and untouchable," the document states.

"We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies," said Combs attorney Shawn Holley said in response to the first complaint."We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."



