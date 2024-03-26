Sean 'Diddy' Combs' accuser adds Cuba Gooding Jr. to sexual assault lawsuit

A music producer who sued Sean "Diddy" Combs for sexual assault in February added actor Cuba Gooding Jr. to his complaint Monday.

Rodney Jones, known professionally as Lil Rod, accused Gooding of "sexually harassing and assaulting" him in the new version of the suit obtained by Fox News Digital. The "Surgical" producer claimed Gooding began "touching, groping, and fondling" him during a party on a yacht rented by Combs in the U.S. Virgin Islands in January 2023.

"According to Mr. Jones, he was extremely uncomfortable and proceeded to lean away from Mr. Gooding Jr.," the court documents stated. "He rejected his advances and Mr. Gooding Jr. did not stop until Mr. Jones forcibly pushed him away."

"As the owner of the property, Mr. Combs had a duty to protect Mr. Jones from the harm he suffered at the hands of Cuba Gooding Jr," the lawsuit read. "Mr. Combs breached his duty when he failed to stop Cuba Gooding Jr. from sexually assaulting Mr. Jones."

Neither representatives for Jones nor Gooding responded to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

Gooding has been accused of sexual assault in the past. He was set to appear in court over accusations of rape in June 2023. However, the actor reached a settlement with his unidentified accuser shortly before jury selection was set to begin, Fox News Digital confirmed at the time.

In the original lawsuit filed against Combs in February and obtained by Fox News Digital, Jones accused the rapper of sexually assaulting him and forcing him to perform sex acts with prostitutes.

Jones worked as a producer with Combs on his latest album, "The Love Album: Off the Grid." The music producer claimed he lived with the "I'll Be Missing You" singer for extended periods of time and accused Combs of unsolicited groping and sexual touching.

Combs' legal team slammed Jones' accusations as "complete lies."

"Lil Rod is nothing more than a liar who filed a $30 million lawsuit shamelessly looking for an undeserved payday. His reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines," Combs' attorney Shawn Holley previously told Fox News Digital.

"We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones’ attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls. We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."

Combs' Los Angeles home was raided Monday by Homeland Security officials, Fox News Digital confirmed. Agents were also seen at his home in Miami.

A U.S. official confirmed to Fox News that the raids on Combs' homes are connected to a federal human trafficking investigation. It's unclear if the rapper is the target of the investigation.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners," Homeland Security Investigations said in a statement Monday.

"We will provide further information as it becomes available."

Representatives for Combs did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

