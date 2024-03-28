What the Diddy raid reveals about the music industry

Following raids at Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ homes in Miami and L.A. this week, Hollywood and the music industry are now at center stage.

The civil lawsuits filed against Diddy follows a recent trend in litigations made against high-profile celebrities.

"It’s not going to stop," said Gloria Allred. "There’s no reason to think it will. Some of these celebrities are literally out of control."

On Thursday, FOX 11 met exclusively with Gloria Allred, a well-known attorney with previous experience working on high-profile and controversial cases, particularly involving women’s rights.

Currently, Allred says she represents two alleged victims with allegations made against Diddy.

"I represent two alleged victims," said Allred. "That’s before the homes were raided this week."

Diddy couldn’t provide any information about those alleged victims but has worked several cases in the past involving celebrities from the music industry and Hollywood.

"I know where the bodies are buried so to speak," said Allred. "There’s an intersection in many cases of celebrities, drugs, guns, manipulation, [and] violence. It’s a very dangerous place to be."

For additional insight into the music industry and Hollywood, Fox 11 also exclusively interviewed Marq Hawkins. Hawkins, also known as DJ Cli-N-Tel from World Class Wreckin’ Crew, is currently a professor at LA Film School.

"There are some people who believe when they reach a certain level, they’re invincible," said Hawkins. "There are certain things I’ve seen in the business that would make me turn away. Or, if I didn’t have a strong constitution, I wouldn’t want to accept it."

"Many celebrities have no boundaries," said Allred. "They’re rich [and] they’re powerful. They’re famous. They do whatever they want, whenever they want, to whoever they want."

A highly influential industry making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

"My belief is until predators have to pay the consequences themselves, it’s not going to stop," said Allred.

"[We need to] hold people accountable for their actions and make sure we don’t let up," said Hawkins.