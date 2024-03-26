50 Cent, Cassie react to Diddy raids in LA, Miami

50 Cent, Cassie, and more celebrities are speaking out following the raids at Sean "Diddy" Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami amid an alleged sex trafficking investigation.

The "In da Club" rapper slammed Combs, with whom he has reportedly been feuding with for years, going on social media to share pictures of Combs' sons being escorted out of the Holmby Hills mansion in handcuffs.

"S--t just got real," 50 wrote. In a second post, 50 shared more images of the feds outside the LA home, writing "Now it's not Diddy do it, it's Diddy done."

"They don't come like that unless they got a case," he added.

Cassandra "Cassie" Ventura, who filed a lawsuit against Combs last year, accusing the rapper and music mogul of sex trafficking and sexual assault, also issued a statement in response to the raids.

"We will always support law enforcement when it seeks to prosecute those that have violated the law," a statement read from her lawyer said. "Hopefully, this is the beginning of a process that will hold Mr. Combs responsible for his depraved conduct."

According to court documents, Ventura alleged she was trafficked, raped and beaten by Combs during the course of their relationship, which began when she was 19 and he was 37, as an artist signed to his label, Bad Boy Records.

A U.S. official confirmed to Fox News that the raids on Combs' homes are connected to a federal human trafficking investigation. It's unclear if the rapper is the target of the investigation.

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners," Homeland Security Investigations said in a statement Monday.

"We will provide further information as it becomes available."

Combs has denied the various allegations against him. In December, he wrote on X, "Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family, and for the truth."

FOX News contributed to this report.

