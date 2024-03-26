Sex, drugs, hidden cameras: Diddy faces explosive allegations

A 75-page complaint contains explosive allegations against music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs, his son Justin Dior, and several others.

Civil rights attorney and legal analyst Areva Martin weighed in on the severity of the accusations, suggesting that the recent raids tied to the case shouldn't come as a shock, given the nature of the claims.

Martin, not affiliated with the case, highlighted the disturbing content of the lawsuit, which includes accusations of sexual assault, sex trafficking, and the drugging of underage girls.

Images of crime scenes, drugs, and alleged "Freak-off parties" are included as evidence.

"If even a handful of these allegations are true, they spell trouble for Sean Combs," remarked Martin.

The lawsuit, filed by music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, alleges a harrowing ordeal during his time spent with Combs, including claims of sexual harassment, assault, and the presence of hidden cameras throughout Combs' residences, capturing compromising footage of celebrities and public figures.

Martin parallels past cases involving high-profile individuals, suggesting a potential transition from civil to criminal proceedings.

The lawsuit also draws attention to Combs' chief staff, likening her role to that of Ghislaine Maxwell, infamous for her involvement in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring. Despite multiple attempts to contact Diddy's attorney, Shawn Holley, for comment, there has been no response.