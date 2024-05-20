Crew robs multiple convenience stores within an hour in LA, Orange counties

Authorities are searching for a crew of thieves who allegedly robbed at least five convenience stores within one hour in Los Angeles and Orange counties overnight.

The robbery spree started Monday night around 10 p.m. at the 7-Eleven located at 775 N. East St., according to the Anaheim Police Department.

Within the next hour, authorities say similar robberies were reported at the Shell gas station at 3080 E. La Palma Ave and the 7-Eleven at 1000 W. Orangethorpe Ave. before a Circle K was robbed around 1 a.m. on 3899 E. Riverdale Ave.

SUGGESTED:

Authorities in Orange County are working with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department to connect a possible fifth robbery at the 7-Eleven in Bellflower at 9403 Artesia Blvd.

Surveillance video from the 7-Eleven in Bellflower shows four masked men rushing into the store and jumping over the counter demanding cash just before 12:30 a.m.

According to a statement from the Anaheim Police Department, their method of operation appears to be the same with several suspects in dark clothing forcibly stealing the store’s cash register before fleeing in a dark-colored SUV.

Investigators say it doesn’t appear a weapon was used in any of the robberies and there were no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities.