3 California convenience store robbery-spree suspects arrested in Long Beach; 2 on the run

Members of a group accused of going on a spree of robbing convenience stores across Southern California got arrested in Long Beach.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, three people have been placed in custody after catching them inside a car that was linked to the robberies. Two other suspects remain on the run as of 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 19, LASD told FOX 11.

The news comes hours after FOX 11 reported that the group was believed to be linked to five convenience stores being robbed in about an hour in Los Angeles and Orange counties.

The first robbery was reported around 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 19 at a 7-Eleven on North East Street in Anaheim. The second took place at a Shell gas station on East La Palma Avenue and a third incident was reported around 1 a.m. at a Circle K on East Riverdale Avenue.

In the Good Day LA report from Monday morning, investigators had been working to see if the same group were responsible for a robbery at a 7-Eleven on Artesia Boulevard in Bellflower.

Officials have not released the descriptions of the two suspects who are still on the run.

No injuries were announced by officials in the four alleged robbery incidents.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.