Human remains found in San Bernardino County
Image 1 of 4
▼
LOMA LINDA, Calif. - An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Loma Linda, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
Officials discovered the remains on the perimeter of a property in the 11400 block of San Timoteo Canyon Road.
Further details on the identity or age of the remains were not yet determined.
SkyFOX images from the scene Sunday afternoon showed a patrol SUV parked in front of the home, next to a moving truck. Two law enforcement officers were seen speaking to someone at the front of the home.
SUGGESTED:
- DUI suspect crashes into pregnant woman in Yucca Valley
- 15 charged in Southern California insurance fraud ring
- Woman shot dead on Mother's Day by boyfriend in Rialto, police say
- Pedestrian shot dead after being hit by two cars in Victorville
No other information was immediately available.