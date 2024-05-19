Human remains found in San Bernardino County

Image 1 of 4 ▼

An investigation is underway after human remains were found in Loma Linda, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Officials discovered the remains on the perimeter of a property in the 11400 block of San Timoteo Canyon Road.

Further details on the identity or age of the remains were not yet determined.

SkyFOX images from the scene Sunday afternoon showed a patrol SUV parked in front of the home, next to a moving truck. Two law enforcement officers were seen speaking to someone at the front of the home.

No other information was immediately available.