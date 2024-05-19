Stepfather of Princess of Greece and Denmark goes missing in Malibu

article

Authorities are searching for a man with ties to the Greek and Danish royal families reported missing in Malibu.

Atilio Brillembourg, 53, was last seen about 1:10 a.m. Saturday in the 6000 block of Murphy Way, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

"There is concern for Mr. Brillemboug's well-being," the sheriff's department said.

Brillembourg is the stepfather of Princess Tatiana, a member of the former Greek royal family and the Danish royal family. Last month, Princess Tatiana and her husband Prince Nikolaos announced they were divorcing after 13 years of marriage. Prince Nikolaos is the son of Constantine II, who reigned as king of Greece until the monarchy was abolished in that country 1973.

Tatiana Blatnik and her father Atilio Brillembourg arrive at the Cathedral of Ayios Nikolaos (St. Nicholas) for her wedding to Prince Nikolaos of Greece on August 25, 2010 in Spetses, Greece. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Brillembourg is described as 5'10" tall, weighing 165 lbs., with gray hair, green eyes and an unknown tattoo on his upper thigh. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants and no shoes. It's unknown why Brillembourg was in town, as he is a New York resident.

FOX 11 has reached out to Princess Tatiana for comment but has not yet heard back.

Anyone who has seen Brillembourg or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.