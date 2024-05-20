Police shoot, kill man armed with knife in South LA

A man was shot and wounded by Los Angeles police Sunday evening in South Los Angeles.

Officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 100 block of Colden Avenue, near Main Street, around 6:35 p.m. Sunday, Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im said.

The details of what led up to the officer-involved shooting were unknown initially, but the suspect was wounded, Im said. He was then taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Traffic was being impacted in the area, he said. Police asked residents to avoid the area.

The shooting will be investigated by LAPD detectives and by the District Attorney's Office.