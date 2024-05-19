Man in stolen LAPD patrol SUV crashes into cars in DTLA

An LAPD officer was injured Sunday when a man took her patrol SUV in downtown Los Angeles and ejected her from the vehicle before crashing it a few blocks away and attempting to flee, authorities said.

The officer had been working a security detail in the area of 12th and Figueroa streets when the suspect approached her at about 3:30 a.m. and managed to enter her vehicle, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

He drove off and at some point the officer was ejected while the SUV was still moving. The SUV continued north on Figueroa Street, where it was involved in a crash at Eighth and Figueroa, then continued north and came to rest at Seventh Street.

Paramedics took the officer to a hospital, where she was listed in stable condition for injuries that were described as non-life-threatening.

The suspect exited the police vehicle and attempted to flee but was apprehended, police said. He was examined at the crash scene by paramedics and taken to the LAPD's Central Station for arrest processing. The department's Robbery/Homicide Division will be handling the investigation.