UCLA cancels classes after night of violence at pro-Palestinian encampment

It was a peaceful morning on the UCLA campus Thursday. However, following a night of violence at the pro-Palestinian encampment, university officials did not want to take any chances and canceled all classes.

University officials released the following statement on social media:

"Due to the distress caused by the violence that took place on Royce Quad late last night and early this morning, all classes are cancelled today. Please avoid the Royce Quad area."

Multiple agencies remained on the campus, which is a turn of events. FOX 11 ground crews remained at the scene overnight as it escalated in Westwood around 11 p.m. Crews witnessed fights breaking out for nearly two hours before the presence of any law enforcement. After an estimated two hours, the Los Angeles Police Department arrived in riot gear.

During the night of chaos, punches were thrown between pro-Palestine and pro-Israel protesters, people were pepper-sprayed and at one point, someone even threw fireworks in the direction of the protesters’ tents.

The encampment has since been deemed unlawful. UCLA officials informed students they could be disciplined and also informed people who are not students they could face misdemeanor charges.

Organizers at the pro-Palestinian encampment issued a list of demands and called for divestment of all UCLA funds from companies tied to Israel and asked the university to call from a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

FOX 11 spoke to a student who witnessed the mayhem Tuesday night and said he’s concerned about what this could mean for the upcoming graduation ceremonies.

"It’s crazy. I’ve been here for four years and this is the first time I’ve ever seen anything like this," Jason said. The student opted not to share his last name with FOX 11.

"I saw it firsthand. I saw people tearing down barricades, throwing stuff into the encampment, things being thrown back, like pepper spray," he recalled.

His brother attends USC where their main commencement was canceled.

"I’m afraid that this might happen to me especially since COVID took away my high school graduation and now this," he said.



