Swastika found drawn on USC campus fence post

A swastika was found drawn on a fence post at the edge of USC's campus Tuesday, as pro-Palestine demonstrators continue their camp-in protest at the university.

A FOX 11 viewer shared a photo of the symbol, drawn in what appeared to be black marker, on the side of a post near the intersection of Vermont Avenue and Exposition Boulevard.

The discovery of the graffiti comes nearly a week after pro-Palestinian demonstrators began camping out on the private campus. Last Wednesday, more than 90 protesters were arrested for their participation in the demonstration.

The protest, "Gaza Solidarity Occupation," is part of a larger, nationwide trend of college demonstrations to support Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas War, including demonstrations at UCLA, UC Irvine and UC Riverside, among others. The protest at USC is organized by the group USC Divest From Death Coalition, which is demanding the university "divest from Israel and US colonialism, apartheid, genocide, and violence," boycott Israel, and denounce the war in Gaza, among other things. Despite Wednesday's arrests, protesters reestablished their camp later in the week and have been there since, raising tensions on campus.

USC President Carol Folt issued a statement Tuesday, saying "I condemn any antisemitic symbols or any form of hate speech against anyone." Folt also said that the university is investigating how the swastika got there, and that it has since been removed.

USC Hillel said it was "disturbed" by the graffiti.

"To see this unambiguous symbol of Jew hatred on our campus is deeply distressing. There is no place for such hostility and hate at USC."

USC Hillel also noted the timing of the graffiti as Passover, one of the most widely observed holidays on the Jewish calendar, ended at sunset Tuesday.