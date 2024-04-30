Dueling protests continue at UCLA for 6th straight day

Protests continue on the UCLA campus for the sixth consecutive day Tuesday after tensions grew overnight between pro-Palestine and pro-Israel demonstrators. Around 60 counter-protesters attempted to breach the entrance of the encampment in Dickson Plaza.

The confrontation began at 11:30 p.m. Monday between Powell Library and Kaplan Hall after counter-protesters used a megaphone to shout and play music in front of the encampment's barricade in Dickson Plaza earlier in the night, according to the Daily Bruin, the campus newspaper.

A fight between members of both sides broke out around 11:40 p.m., leading the six UCLA Police Department officers to separate counter-protesters and participants of the encampment, the Daily Bruin reported.

Protesters inside the encampment brought wooden planks to the Powell scaffolding to block the entrance. Contemporary Services Corp. security officers then used their bikes to create a barrier between UCLAPD officers, counter-protesters and those inside the encampment, according to the Daily Bruin.

Police in riot gear were near the entrance of the encampment just after midnight after around 40 counter-protesters attempted to push past the barricades through the entrance near Powell Library, the Daily Bruin reported.

After UCLAPD officers left the scene at around 12:15 a.m. -- walking past the Royce Hall corridor and toward Rolfe Hall -- pro-Palestine protesters and counter-protesters eventually retreated inside the encampment and to Dickson Plaza outside of the encampment, respectively, according to the Daily Bruin.

Hundreds of faculty and staff members took part in an early afternoon rally and march at UCLA Monday. At the front of the march, two people held a banner reading "UCLA faculty and staff stand with our students," and participants chanted "Free, free, free Palestine" as the march moved through campus.

On Thursday, a large pro-Palestine encampment emerged, and things turned violent over the weekend when pro-Israel activists held a rally of their own. A barrier that was erected in an effort to separate the dueling groups was breached, leading to shoving matches and some fights.

Mary Osako, vice chancellor of UCLA Strategic Communications, issued a statement Sunday saying, "UCLA has a long history of being a place of peaceful protest, and we are heartbroken to report that today, some physical altercations broke out among demonstrators on Royce Quad.

"We have since instituted additional security measures and increased the numbers of our safety team members on site.

"As an institution of higher education, we stand firmly for the idea that even when we disagree, we must still engage respectfully and recognize one another's humanity. We are dismayed that certain individuals instead chose to jeopardize the physical safety of the community," the statement said.

According to the Daily Bruin, members of both groups faced off on the lawn between Haines Hall and Kaplan Hall Sunday morning.

"Fights have broken out between protesters supporting Israel and those supporting Palestine in Dickson Plaza," the newspaper reported.

Among the speakers at the pro-Israel rally was Elan Carr, CEO of the Israeli American Council and U.S. special envoy for monitoring and combating antisemitism from 2019-21.

"We will take back our campuses, from Columbia to UCLA and everywhere in between," he told the crowd.

No arrests were reported.

The University of California issued a statement Friday noting that the university has "consistently opposed calls for boycott against and divestment from Israel. While the University affirms the right of our community members to express diverse viewpoints, a boycott of this sort impinges on the academic freedom of our students and faculty and the unfettered exchange of ideas on our campuses.

"UC tuition and fees are the primary funding sources for the University's core operations. None of these funds are used for investment purposes," the statement continued.