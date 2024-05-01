LAPD confirms UCLA arrival – about 2+ hours after fights broke out, explosions targeting pro-Palestine tents

FOX 11 closely documented about two hours of chaos on UCLA's campus as fights broke out and firecrackers were being tossed in the direction of sleeping pro-Palestine protesters' tents in Westwood.

Over the course of the hours-long violence and unrest, the one thing neither FOX 11's crew on scene nor SkyFOX were able to spot were law enforcement officers trying to intervene.

FOX 11 captured the chaotic scenes between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 1:13 a.m. Wednesday and have made calls to the Los Angeles Police Department, UCLA and the police departments directly associated with the UC schools. Not only did FOX 11 not see cops confront the people causing the campus chaos, but it also took LAPD until 1:59 a.m. Wednesday to announce on social media that officers are helping UCLA's campus police.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who was in Washington, D.C., at the time of the campus unrest, took to social media 12 minutes before LAPD's tweet to confirm the LAPD had made their way to Westwood.

"The violence unfolding this evening at UCLA is absolutely abhorrent and inexcusable," Bass wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "LAPD has arrived on campus."

As LAPD seemed nowhere to be found in the pit of violence at UCLA between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., members of a private security firm were seen standing still as fights were breaking out and fireworks were exploding just a short distance away from them.

So why didn't we see heavy police presence during that two-hour window?

FOX 11's Elex Michaelson and Marla Tellez spoke with retired police officer and former LA City Councilmember Dennis Zine to get an insight on the lack of police presence during that two-hour window of the newscast documenting the chaos. Zine explained LAPD may have been in the process of assembling officers across the department's 20+ patrol divisions.

"[LAPD] is going to follow directions of the UCLA police. They're the primary agency involved," Zine explained. "The LAPD will follow their command. They're the primary responsibility. LAPD will back them up."

Zine adds while some members of the public may have been frustrated by the lack of police presence at the time of the interview, the former police officer explained is isn't LAPD's responsibility to respond before UCLA's campus police.

"LAPD is not the primary responsibility to respond. It's UCLA. They give the call, then LAPD units that are on patrol handling calls or radio calls, 911 calls, the other calls, booking prisoners, etc. Then, they have folks at a location close to the campus, and then they're going to make sure that they're deployed, and then they will assemble a game plan to then go in. Are they going to make arrests? Do they have to bring jail buses? That will all be determined before they enter the campus," Zine explained.

FOX 11's crew at the scene reported multiple times over the course of the 11 p.m. Good Night LA newscast that the violence likely came from agitators with no primary intention of promoting pro-Israel or pro-Palestine views.

UCLA's Strategic Communications office issued the following statement in the wake of the campus riots:

"Horrific acts of violence occurred at the encampment tonight and we immediately called law enforcement for mutual aid support. The fire department and medical personnel are on the scene. We are sickened by this senseless violence and it must end."

Below is a statement released by California Gavin Newsom's office:

In a statement released on social media, Councilwoman Katy Yaroslavsky – whose district covers the Westwood area – declared UCLA's campus as "no longer safe."

"Everyone has a right to free speech and protest, but the situation on UCLA’s campus is out of control and is no longer safe. I’m grateful to LAPD and Mayor Bass for stepping in to ensure the safety of everyone on campus," Yaroslavsky wrote on X.