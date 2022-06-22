Chino Hills man accused of kidnapping, torturing woman is ex-cop: Officials

A Chino Hills man accused of kidnapping, torturing, raping, and disfiguring a woman while keeping her in captivity in his home for six months was previously a police officer with two departments in Los Angeles County, according to officials.

Peter McGuire, 59, worked at the Huntington Park Police Department from 1986 to 1987 before being terminated, then went on to work with the now defunct Hawaiian Gardens Police Department nearly a decade later from 1995 to 1997, the San Bernardino County District Attorney's Office confirmed to FOX 11.

McGuire pleaded not guilty to 10 charges last week, including kidnapping, mayhem, and sodomy by use of force, officials said.

The alleged victim who escaped from McGuire's home may not have been his only victim, police said.

The victim had reportedly moved into McGuire’s home before the kidnapping but when she decided to move out, he refused to let her leave, authorities said.

The 22-year-old woman was spotted at a park near the Chino Hills home and told deputies that she had managed to escape just minutes earlier, the DA’s office and the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

After police served a warrant at his home, they found evidence of the crimes, but McGuire was not there. According to deputies, he was at a home in Placentia. Deputie attempted to serve an arrest warrant for McGuire in Placentia, but McGuire barricaded himself inside the residence, refusing to come out. Eventually, McGuire surrendered and was taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Chino Hills Station (909) 364-2000. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).