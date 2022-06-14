Man charged with kidnapping, holding woman captive inside his Chino Hills home for months

A Chino Hills man has been charged with kidnapping, torturing, and raping a woman he held captive inside his home for six months.

Peter Anthony McGuire entered a not guilty plea Monday and is scheduled to appear in court again June 16. He is facing 10 felony charges. The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office has filed special allegations for five of the counts.

59-year-old McGuire is accused of kidnapping, torturing, raping, and disfiguring a woman who police say he imprisoned in his home for six months.

On June 10, the victim escaped his home and was spotted by bystanders near a park. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. McGuire fled from his home but was taken into custody the morning of June 11.