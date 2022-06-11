Chino Hills man arrested for keeping woman at his home, torturing her for months

A Chino Hills man was arrested after a standoff with police Saturday for allegedly kidnapping a woman, keeping her in his home and torturing her for months, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, of Chino Hills was arrested Saturday for suspicion of kidnapping, torture, aggravated mayhem, rape, false imprisonment, and assault with a deadly weapon.

Chino Hills were called to Alterra Park in Chino Hills Thursday night, and met with a woman who said she'd been held against her will in McGuire's house for several months. She said she had escaped the house just minutes before meeting with police. She told officers that while she was held captive, McGuire had assaulted and tortured her multiple times. According to officers she had injuries consistent with such injuries.

After police served a warrant at his home, they found evidence of the crimes, but McGuire was not there. According to deputies, he was at a home in Placentia. Early Saturday morning, deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant for McGuire in Placentia, but McGuire barricaded himself inside the residence, refusing to come out. Eventually, McGuire surrendered and was taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Chino Hills Station (909) 364-2000.