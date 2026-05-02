Man crushed to death by car in downtown LA

The Brief LAPD investigators are seeking answers after a 45-year-old man was found dead underneath a vehicle in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning. Firefighters responded to the intersection of Pico Boulevard and South Broadway at 3 a.m., where they utilized specialized equipment to lift the car. Officials have not yet determined if the fatality was the result of a standard traffic accident or if foul play was involved.



A death investigation is underway in downtown Los Angeles after a man was discovered trapped beneath a vehicle early Wednesday morning.

Los Angeles Fire Department crews were dispatched to the corner of Pico Boulevard and Broadway just after 3 a.m. following reports of a person trapped.

At the scene, crews successfully lifted the vehicle to recover the victim, identified as a 45-year-old man.

Despite the rescue efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Los Angeles Police Department has since taken over the site to conduct a formal investigation into the cause of death.

What we don't know:

It's unknown how the man ended up beneath the car.

Investigators have not confirmed if the vehicle was in motion at the time of the incident or if it was parked.

The identity of the victim has not been released, and police have not yet stated whether they are looking for a driver or any potential suspects.

What's next:

The LAPD will continue to canvas the area for surveillance footage from nearby businesses that may have captured the moments leading up to the incident.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner is expected to take custody of the body to determine the exact cause of death, which will help police decide if the case remains a traffic investigation or shifts to a criminal inquiry.