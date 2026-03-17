Race for LA mayor: Meet the 14 certified candidates

The Brief The June primary will determine who advances in the Los Angeles mayoral race, with 14 certified candidates on the ballot. Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass is seeking reelection alongside a mix of elected officials, community leaders and first-time candidates. Key issues across campaigns include homelessness, housing affordability, public safety and the rising cost of living.



The June primary is approaching in Southern California, with several Los Angeles city offices on the ballot.

What we know:

LA voters will decide races for City Controller, City Attorney and multiple City Council districts. The election also includes a hotly contested mayor's face, with Karen Bass hoping to retain her position.

Who is running for LA Mayor?

On March 16, the Los Angeles City Clerk released the names of the certified candidates who qualify for the June ballot.

Karen Bass: Mayor of Los Angeles

Current Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is seeking reelection. She served 11 years in the U.S. House of Representatives before being elected mayor.

On her first day in office, Bass declared a state of emergency aimed at addressing homelessness. She has faced criticism from some residents and officials who say more needs to be done to address homelessness and the rising cost of living. She also faced scrutiny for being out of the city when the Palisades Fire first erupted.

Rae Huang: Pastor/Housing Advocate

Reverend Rae Huang, an ordained Presbyterian minister, launched her campaign in mid-November with a focus on housing affordability.

Huang is the deputy director of Housing Now California, a coalition of more than 150 organizations that advocates against tenant displacement. She is also a member of the Los Angeles chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America. If elected, she would be Los Angeles’ first Asian American mayor.

Adam Miller: Nonprofit Executive/Entrepreneur

Adam Miller says his campaign is focused on addressing homelessness, stabilizing rent costs and strengthening public safety.

On his campaign website, Miller describes himself as a "lifelong Democrat with working-class roots who went on to build global organizations."

Spencer Pratt: Reality TV star, Community Advocate

Spencer Pratt is a reality TV star, best known for his role on MTV’s "The Hills." He and his wife, Heidi Montag, have also appeared on other reality television programs, including Celebrity Big Brother" and "I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!"

Pratt said he was motivated to run after his home, along with his parents' home where he grew up, were destroyed in the Palisades Fire. He announced his candidacy Jan. 7, 2026.

"I’m done waiting for someone to take real action," Pratt said at a Palisades Fire event. "And when we’re done, LA is going to be camera-ready again."

Nithya Raman: Councilmember/Urban Planner

LA City Councilwoman Nithya Raman was first elected in 2020 and reelected in 2024 to represent the 4th Council District.

Raman has been aligned with Bass on several issues but has said her campaign will focus on affordability and housing.

Juanita Lopez: Political scientist

Juanita Lopez graduated from UC Irvine with degrees in political science and behavioral science.

Her campaign priorities include cleaning the city, financial transparency, a sales tax cut and reinstating the no-littering law.

John Logsdon: Neighborhood Council Boardmember

John Logsdon is a residential board member for the Westchester area.

As of publication, his campaign website contains little information, and his social media accounts are inactive.

Tish Hyman: Musician/Entrepreneur

Tish Hyman is a Grammy-nominated songwriter, recording artist, entrepreneur and civic leader.

Her campaign focuses on homelessness, public safety and economic revitalization, according to her website.

Nelson Cheng: Streamer/Behavioral Interventionist

Nelson Cheng lists his priorities as traffic reduction, crime reduction and addressing homelessness on his campaign Instagram account.

Andrej A. Selivra: Enterprise Technical Architect

Andrej A. Selivra is a registered independent. According to his campaign website, he is a second-generation immigrant whose family fled Ukraine after World War II.

His platform includes creating housing, improving transit and preparing the city for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

Asaad Alnajaar: Engineering Manager, City of Los Angeles

Asaad Alnajaar has worked as an engineer for the City of Los Angeles for nearly four decades.

His priorities include homelessness, public safety and affordable housing. He has also said he supports small businesses, infrastructure repairs, balancing the city’s budget and allocating $5 million to animal shelters.

Bryant Acosta: Chief Creative Officer

In his campaign materials, Acosta emphasizes affordability, green energy, local economic development and modernizing public safety.

Suzy Kim: Mental Health Professional

Information about Suzy Kim’s campaign was not readily available.

Andrew J. Kim: Attorney At-Law

Kim previously ran for mayor in 2022, receiving about 1.5% of the vote. This time around, he's focused on crime reduction, addressing the homelessness crisis, and rebuilding the local economy.

Dig deeper:

Former Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner ended his campaign following the death of his daughter. Developer Rick Caruso has also said he will not run.

What's next:

Following June's primary, the top two candidates in the primary will advance to the November general election.