Woman who fell to death on Carnival cruise ship near Catalina Island ID'd

The Brief The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has identified 24-year-old Briana Miller as the passenger who fell to her death from a Carnival Cruise ship balcony. Miller fell from her stateroom balcony early Monday morning aboard the Carnival Firenze near Catalina Island while traveling with family. The FBI is currently leading an investigation into the circumstances of the fall, which occurred during a round-trip voyage from Long Beach.



Authorities have released the identity of a young woman who died after falling from a stateroom balcony on a Carnival Cruise Line ship near Catalina Island earlier this week.

What we know:

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 24-year-old Briana Miller.

According to officials, Miller fell from her balcony in the early hours of Monday morning while aboard the Carnival Firenze.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman falls to her death on Carnival cruise ship near Catalina Island

The ship, a 1,000-foot vessel, was on a scheduled itinerary originating from Long Beach with stops in Ensenada, Mexico, and Catalina Island.

What they're saying:

In a statement released earlier this week, Carnival said it is cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

"Carnival's Care Team is supporting the guest's family, and our thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved one."

What we don't know:

Specific details regarding how the fall occurred remain unclear.

While the fall has been confirmed, authorities have not yet released information regarding whether foul play is suspected or if the fall was accidental.

What's next:

The FBI is among the primary agencies working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding Miller's death.

Further reports from the Medical Examiner regarding the official cause of death are expected as the federal inquiry continues.