This is how much money you need to 'live comfortably' in California, data shows

Living in California comes at a price, and it sure isn't cheap.

Smart Asset recently published its annual study breaking down how much money people living in the largest metro areas in the United States need to make in order to live comfortably.

The study is based on the MIT Living Wage Calculator, which uses the cost of housing, food, transportation, medical care and more.

In order to determine a "comfortable" lifestyle, the study used the 50/30/20 rule, which requires 50% of after-tax income to go to needs, 30% to go to wants and 20% for savings or debt payments.

On average, an individual needs $96,500 for sustainable comfort in a major U.S. city, data showed. It’s even more expensive for families, who need to make an average combined income of about $235,000 to support two adults and two children.

SUGGESTED:

It takes the most money to live comfortably as a single person in New York City. This breaks down to $66.62 in hourly wages, or an annual salary of $138,570. To cover necessities as a single person in New York City, you’ll need an estimated $70,000 in wages.

Seven of the 10 most expensive cities for a single adult and five of the 10 most expensive for families are in California, SmartAsset found.

San Jose in the Bay Area ranked first in the Golden State as the most expensive for a single adult and families. In San Jose, data showed a single adult needed an hourly wage of $65.74 or $136,739 to live comfortably, while the combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed is $334,547.

Other California cities to make the top 10 are San Francisco, San Jose, Irvine, Santa Ana, Oakland, San Diego, and Chula Vista.

Los Angeles did not make the top ten, ranking #17. Here, a single person needs $110,781 annually or $53.26 in hourly wages to be comfortable, according to the data. For a family of two working adults with two children, a salary of $276,557 is needed.

Anaheim and Long Beach also made the list, tying for #14.

Here are the top 10:

1. New York City, New York

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $66.62

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $138,570

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $318,406

2. San Jose, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $65.74

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $136,739

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $334,547

3. Irvine, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.96

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $126,797

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $291,450

4. Santa Ana, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.96

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $126,797

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $291,450

5. Boston, Massachusetts

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $60.08

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $124,966

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $319,738

6. San Diego, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $59.04

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $122,803

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $289,453

7. Chula Vista, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $59.04

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $122,803

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $289,453

8. San Francisco, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $57.48

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $119,558

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $339,123

9. Seattle, Washington

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $57.40

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $119,392

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $283,712

10. Oakland, California

Hourly wage needed for a single adult: $57.10

Annual salary needed for a single adult to live comfortably: $118,768

Combined salaries for two working adults with two children needed: $316,243

To see the full list, tap or click here.

