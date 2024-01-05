These California cities ranked as the nation’s best for an active lifestyle

For some, going into 2024 meant hitting the ground running and taking the necessary steps to live a more active lifestyle for various reasons from weight loss to overall balance.

Sometimes, these goals are easier to achieve based on location, as some U.S. residents face hurdles beyond their control, such as affordable gyms, and a lack of access to parks and sidewalks.

A new study conducted by WalletHub compared the top 100 biggest U.S. cities and ranked the best and worst for an active lifestyle. California has a reputation of being a "fit" state, and it’s no surprise three of its cities ranked in the top 15. However, the top 3 cities were located outside the Golden State.

WalletHub based its rankings on a variety of factors such as average gym fees, a city’s bike score, and the percentage of physically inactive adults.

Runyon Canyon in Hollywood. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images) (Getty Images)

See the list of the top 15 best cities in the U.S. for an active lifestyle below.

1. Honolulu

2. New York

3. Chicago

4. San Francisco

5. San Diego

6. Las Vegas

7. Cincinnati

8. Madison, Wis.

9. Denver

10. Atlanta

11. Los Angeles

12. Minneapolis

13. Philadelphia

14. Seattle

15. Austin, Texas

Other California cities to rank in the top 50 were Sacramento and Irvine (No. 19 and No. 20), San Jose (No. 34), and Long Beach (No. 45).

(Getty Images)

However, one California city found itself in the bottom 10. See the list below.

90. Durham, N.C.

91. Fresno, Calif.

92. Greensboro, N.C.

93. Fort Wayne, Ind.

94. Hialeah, Fla.

95. Aurora, Colo.

96. Corpus Christi, Texas

97. Irvine, Texas

98. Gilbert, Ariz.

99. Winston-Salem, SC

100. North Las Vegas, Nev.

If your city didn’t shine on the list, don’t fret. Where there’s a will, there’s a way.

Some tips for staying active include finding activities you enjoy, setting realistic goals, and mixing up your fitness routine by trying different activities so you don’t get bored.