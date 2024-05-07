Shots fired outside Drake’s Toronto home

While the feud between rappers Drake and Kendrick Lamar continues, an investigation was launched overnight after shots were fired outside Drake’s Toronto home.

CBC reported the shooting happened around 2:10 a.m. ET outside Drake’s mansion in Toronto’s lavish Bridle Path neighborhood near Bayview and Lawrence avenues.

CTV also reported a heavy police presence outside his residence Tuesday morning.

CBC added their sources reported a security guard was struck by gunfire in the upper chest and was unconscious when first responders arrived at the scene.

The security guard was rushed to an area hospital.

Authorities said the suspect drove away from the scene, and there’s no further information on a description of the individual or vehicle at this time.

Over the weekend, Kendrick Lamar dropped another diss track called "Not Like Us," and accused Drake of being a pedophile in the lyrics.

It’s unknown at this stage of the investigation if the shooting was related to the beef with Kendrick Lamar and if Drake was home at the time of the incident.

Last week, a security guard was shot outside Cash XO’s Los Angeles area home. Cash XO co-founded XO Records with The Weeknd. The two are fellow Canadians and The Weeknd is one of the many artists who have had a falling out with Drake.

FOX TV Stations' Daniel Miller contributed to this report.