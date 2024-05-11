Driver fatally shot by motorcyclist on 10 Freeway near San Dimas

A man in his 20s was shot and killed while driving along the 10 Freeway in San Dimas early Saturday morning.

It happened just after 2 a.m., when California Highway Patrol officers were called out to the eastbound lanes of the 10 near Via Verde.

According to CHP Sgt. Dan Keene, a motorcycle pulled alongside a white Camaro and shot into it. The driver, a man in his 20s, was hit, but managed to pull the car off on to the shoulder and call 911. CHP also said there was a second person in the car who wasn't hit by any bullets. Officers got to the scene in less than 10 minutes and tried to treat the driver's injuries, but by the time Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics got there, the man was declared dead.

The CHP said the shooter was driving a black Harley Davidson-style motorcycle, and wearing a black helmet and all black clothing.

A motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call 626-338-1164.

