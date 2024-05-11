3 killed, 3 injured in Pasadena crash

Three people were killed, and another three were hospitalized Saturday following a crash in Pasadena.

It happened around 3 a.m., near the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Vista Avenue, City News Service reported.

The crash closed Foothill in both directions for hours, and knocked out power to more than 40 homes in the area. Power had been mostly restored by late Saturday morning.

A Pasadena spokesperson told City News Service that the three killed in the crash were between 18 and 21 years old. Information on the three transported to the hospital was not available.

City News Service contributed to this report.