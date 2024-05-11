Person arrested for 'altercation' with UC Irvine encampment protesters

Campus police at UC Irvine arrested a person who exhibited "erratic behavior" and engaged in an altercation with members of a pro-Palestine encampment, officials said.

The person, whose age and gender were not specified, was arrested Friday on suspicion of illegal camping and removed from campus, according to a university statement.

"The individual had joined an unauthorized encampment established on campus grounds, but was not connected with any of the student protesters or other non-affiliates participating in the encampment," a UC Irvine statement said.

"The individual had been exhibiting erratic behavior including engaging in a physical altercation with members of the encampment, and was continuing to present a danger to those within the encampment as well as general members of the campus community. The individual was arrested outside of the unauthorized encampment.

"Earlier in the week, members of the Be Well OC Mobile Crisis Response team, a team dedicated to responding to mental-health related calls offering direct mental health assistance, had been dispatched to the site. The individual refused any services from the Be Well OC team," the statement concluded.

The university "continues to call for a peaceful and swift end to this encampment," the school has said.

Earlier this week, school officials said the encampment, which is located near Rowland Hall, "remains peaceful although we are seeing reports from students expressing concerns about discrimination and harassment as well as reports of disruptive protesting that is interfering with teaching and test-taking. There have been some reports of vandalism and this afternoon more widespread painting of messages on university property are occurring."