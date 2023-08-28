This California city has the ‘most envied’ lifestyle in America, survey says

article

When it comes to the "most envied" lifestyles in America, apparently one California city tops the list!

Calabasas ranked first among the top 175 most envied suburban lifestyles in the country, according to a national survey by Moving Feedback.

According to the study, Calabasas took the top honors due to its "idyllic suburban charm and proximity to the bustling entertainment industry."

"Surrounded by the scenic Santa Monica Mountains, residents can revel in the natural beauty of the area, enjoy hiking trails and open spaces," the survey added.

It also noted Calabasas' proximity to Los Angeles, where residents can access everything from "cultural events, dining experiences, and career opportunities, making Calabasas a desirable place to call home, where the best of both worlds converge."

According to the latest U.S. Census, Calabasas had a population of 23,130. The average median household income is $126,178, which is similar to incomes in neighboring areas including Bel-Air and Hidden Hills.

Coming in at second was Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, followed by Huntington Bay, New York, SouthPark, North Carolina, and Forest Acres, South Carolina rounding out the top five.

Overall, ten other California suburbs were voted to have the most envied lifestyles in the country. Here's how they ranked:

To get these results, the study analyzed an online panel survey of 3,000 adults based on age, gender, and geography. Then, internal data sources were used to obtain population data sets, followed by a two-step process to ensure accurate representation.

Visitors make their way at The Commons at Calabasas, an upscale retail and entertainment complex, on June 19, 2013. (Photo by Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) Expand

"The pandemic certainly reshaped the American dream when it comes to choosing a living environment. Our survey reveals a growing interest in suburbs that combine the tranquility and space of rural areas with the convenience and vibrancy of city life. The 175 suburbs voted in our survey exemplify the evolving aspirations of Americans in the post-pandemic era. As we continue to redefine our work and lifestyle preferences, we anticipate an ongoing shift towards these coveted suburban settings" said Harrison Gough, from MovingFeedback.com.

