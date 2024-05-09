Condemned inmate stabbed to death in California prison

article

A homicide investigation is underway after a condemned inmate was allegedly stabbed to death by two other inmates at a California prison, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

It happened May 3 around 9:30 a.m. at the High Desert State Prison in Susanville.

John Patch and Zachary Harris are accused of stabbing fellow inmate Scott Cook multiple times. Two "inmate-manufactured weapons" were also recovered at the scene, officials said.

Cook was taken to the prison's triage and treatment area, where he died from his injuries. His official cause of death remains under investigation.

No one else was hurt.

Officials said Harris and Patch have been moved to restricted housing as the investigation into Cook's death continues.

Cook came to the prison from San Bernardino County in 2000. He was sentenced to life without parole for first-degree murder, carjacking, kidnapping, and other charges.

Harris was received from San Diego County in 2021. He is serving a 24-year sentence for second-degree attempted murder and several other charges.

Patch, who was also received from San Diego County, was transferred to the prison in 2022. He was sentenced to life with parole for second-degree murder and other charges.