CA recall election: FOX 11 to host gubernatorial debate at Richard Nixon Presidential Library

The race for California governor is officially on.

Join FOX 11 for the first gubernatorial debate of the season. FOX 11 will host a televised debate at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda on August 4.

The debate will air from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. You can watch live on FOX 11.

John Cox, Larry Elder, Kevin Faulconer, Kevin Kiley and Doug Ose have all confirmed their appearance.

Caitlyn Jenner was invited to participate but is not available due to prior commitments.

Governor Gavin Newsom was invited to participate but has not responded to our invitation.

Hugh Hewitt, president of the Richard Nixon Foundation, will moderate the debate along with former U.S. National Security Adviser Ambassador Robert C. O’Brien and FOX 11’s own Christine Devine and Elex Michaelson.

California will hold its recall election Sept. 14 that could remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. The date was set by Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, a Democrat and Newsom ally, after election officials certified that 1.7 million valid petition signatures had been turned in to qualify the election for the ballot.

Voters will be asked two questions: First, should Newsom be removed, yes or no? The second question is a list of replacement candidates from which to choose.

If a majority of voters approve Newsom’s recall, the candidate who gets the most votes becomes governor. If Newsom is recalled, it’s likely his replacement could be elected with just a fraction of the votes. With dozens of candidates dividing those ballots, it’s possible a winner could get 25% or less.

