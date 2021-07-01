California's $100 billion budget allocates billions to help Angelenos
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Tuesday celebrated California's $100 billion budget and the billions of dollars that will help Angelenos.
Los Angeles Councilman Mike Bonin recall petition approved for circulation
A petition for the recall of Los Angeles Councilman Mike Bonin was approved for circulation, the City Clerk announced Tuesday.
Radio host Larry Elder enters California recall election
Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder entered California’s Sept. 14 recall election on Monday, bringing a well-known voice on the political right to a muddled Republican field trying to oust first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Judge denies Gov. Newsom's request to have his political affiliation on recall ballot
California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is facing a recall election in September, will not be allowed to have his political party affiliation next to his name on the ballot after being denied by a state Superior Court judge on Monday.
LAX Police Chief Cecil Rhambo announces run for LA County Sheriff
Los Angeles International Airport Police Chief Cecil Rhambo announced Monday that he will challenge Sheriff Alex Villanueva in the 2022 election.
Bill aims to help turn recycled wastewater into high-quality drinking water
A new bill proposes allocating $750 million dollars for federal grants to fund recycled water projects, such as turning wastewater into high-quality drinking water.
California AG Rob Bonta announces teams to investigate deadly police shootings
AB 1506 requires the AG's office to independently investigate all deadly police shootings of unarmed citizens to determine if charges should be filed against the officers.
Newsom to face recall election on Sept. 14
California has scheduled a Sept. 14 recall election that could oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. The date was set after election officials certified that enough valid petition signatures had been turned in to qualify the election for the ballot.