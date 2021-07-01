Radio host Larry Elder enters California recall election

Radio host Larry Elder enters California recall election

Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder entered California’s Sept. 14 recall election on Monday, bringing a well-known voice on the political right to a muddled Republican field trying to oust first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom to face recall election on Sept. 14

Newsom to face recall election on Sept. 14

California has scheduled a Sept. 14 recall election that could oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. The date was set after election officials certified that enough valid petition signatures had been turned in to qualify the election for the ballot.