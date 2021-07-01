Radio host Larry Elder enters California recall election
Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder entered California’s Sept. 14 recall election on Monday, bringing a well-known voice on the political right to a muddled Republican field trying to oust first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.
California Governor Gavin Newsom, who is facing a recall election in September, will not be allowed to have his political party affiliation next to his name on the ballot after being denied by a state Superior Court judge on Monday.
California has scheduled a Sept. 14 recall election that could oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. The date was set after election officials certified that enough valid petition signatures had been turned in to qualify the election for the ballot.