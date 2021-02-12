CA recall election: FOX 11 to host gubernatorial debate at Richard Nixon Presidential Library
FOX 11 will host a televised California Recall Candidate Debate at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in Yorba Linda on August 4. You can watch the debate live on FOX 11 and foxla.com.
Radio host Larry Elder wins fight to enter California recall
Larry Elder scored a swift court victory in Sacramento, where he challenged a decision by state election officials to block him from the September recall ballot.
Tax returns show Caitlyn Jenner’s income has fallen sharply
Caitlyn Jenner’s earnings have fallen precipitously in the last several years from a high of $2.5 million in 2016 when she had her own reality TV show to $550,000, tax filings show.
Radio host Larry Elder files lawsuit over California governor recall election ballot
Conservative talk radio host Larry Elder has filed a lawsuit challenging a decision by California election officials to block him from running in the state’s Sept. 14 recall election, saying he’s the target of political “shenanigans” by Sacramento Democrats.
EXPLAINER: How California could recall its governor
California will hold a recall election Sept. 14 that could remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. Here’s how it works.
Larry Elder not listed on California recall candidate roster
Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder wasn't on the list released by the Secretary of State of candidates who met the requirements to be placed on the Sept. 14 ballot.
California recall candidates dispute portions of official list
The official list of who's running in California's recall election of Gov. Newsom remained unsettled.
The Issue Is: Gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona
This week, as uncertainty rises in the face of new coronavirus surges, Elex Michaelson is joined on "The Issue Is" by radio host turned Gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder and US Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona to talk the future of masking, schools, California and more.
Caitlyn Jenner to compete in Celebrity Big Brother in Australia during run for California Governor
Decathlete-turned-gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner is going back to her reality TV roots.
Radio host Larry Elder enters California recall election
Conservative radio talk show host Larry Elder entered California’s Sept. 14 recall election on Monday, bringing a well-known voice on the political right to a muddled Republican field trying to oust first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Gov. Newsom to face recall election after state confirms petition signatures
Governor Gavin Newsom will face a recall election after the state determined the petition pushing to get Newsom out of office gained enough verified signatures.
Arnold Schwarzenegger weighs in on the California recall
"Terminator" star and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger addressed the upcoming gubernatorial recall in the state that could come down to incumbent Gavin Newsom and reality star Caitlyn Jenner.
Recall election for Governor Gavin Newsom qualifies for California ballot
California Governor Gavin Newsom will face a recall election after the Republican-led effort to remove him from office reached its signature goal to qualify for the ballot on Monday, state officials reported.
How do California governor recalls work?
As the "Recall Gavin Newsom" campaign announces it has reached the minimum signatures, FOX 11's Hal Eisner looks into how recalls work.
Recall Newsom on ballot? Campaign says they met minimum signatures
The spokesman for the campaign to recall Governor Gavin Newsom says the group has received enough signatures on the recall ballot Friday.