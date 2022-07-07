Brittney Griner pays homage to Nipsey Hussle wearing Marathon Clothing shirt after his killer is convicted

A powerful moment was captured by news photographers as WNBA star Brittney Griner made her way into a Russian courtroom on Thursday as she paid tribute to the late rapper and community advocate, Nipsey Hussle, the day after his killer was convicted.

The Phoenix Mercury star has been detained for four months and is accused of possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.

Griner is doing everything she can to remain strong despite her circumstances and shared a message as a way to honor the memory of Nipsey Hussle.

In 2019, the hip-hop and South Los Angeles communities were devastated after Nipsey Hussle, born, Ermias Joseph Asghedom, was shot and killed in front of his own store in the community he passionately worked to rebuild on the corner of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard.

Three years later, Eric Holder Jr. was found guilty of first-degree murder in Nipsey Hussle’s killing.

US WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on July 7, 2022.

The day after a jury reached a guilty verdict in a Los Angeles courtroom, Griner was photographed on her way into a Russian courtroom wearing a red Crenshaw t-shirt, which is from Nipsey Hussle’s clothing line, the Marathon Clothing.

The clothing line has become an iconic symbol as of love for Nipsey Hussle and everything he did to empower the community where he grew up.

President Joe Biden spoke with Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, and assured her that he is working to win Griner’s freedom as soon as possible.

