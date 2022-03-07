After Ukraine, Russian cyberattacks could come to US: How to defend yourself
With Russian cyberattacks against Ukraine, experts are saying now's the time to protect your data online. Here's how to do it.
How to protect yourself online amid cybersecurity concerns
After cyberattacks levied against Ukraine, cybersecurity experts are saying now's the time to protect your data online. Elex Michaelson and Marla Tellez speak with California's Chief Information Security Officer about how you can protect yourself.
'Fighting for our land and freedom': Miss Ukraine 2018 describes journey with son fleeing war with Russia
Amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with two million people - half of them children - forced to flee the country as Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II grows more severe, Miss Ukraine 2018, Veronika Didusenko, held a press conference in Los Angele to describe her and her young son's journey of escape.
Ukrainian soldier says goodbye to child before going off to war
More than 2 million refugees have fled Ukraine, while others remain and fight. Marla Tellez has the latest on the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
Russia now has the most sanctions of any country in the world, database shows
The U.S. and international partners have sanctioned Russia’s largest banks, its central bank and finance ministry, and moved to block certain financial institutions from the SWIFT messaging system for international payments.
Coca-Cola suspends business in Russia citing Ukraine war
The Atlanta-based Coca-Cola Company said it would be suspending business in Russia following the country’s attack on neighboring Ukraine.
Ukraine says it sank the Russian warship that attacked Snake Island: 'We f------ hit them!'
One of the Russian navy warships that attacked Ukraine’s Snake Island last month sank after a Ukrainian counterattack Monday night, military sources in Kyiv tell Fox News Digital.
Russia-Ukraine war: 2 million have fled Ukraine — half of them children, UN says
Two million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion, half of them being children, the United Nations' refugee chief said.
Historic humanitarian crisis in Ukraine
It's a dire situation on the ground in and around Ukraine, as reports state as many as 2 million people have fled Ukraine.
Ukraine crisis: How you can help UNICEF, Project HOPE, and GlobalGiving
As Russian forces continue their full-scale invasion on Ukraine, here are some ways Americans can help the Ukrainian people.
McDonald's to temporarily close 850 restaurants in Russia
McDonald’s said Tuesday it is temporarily closing all of its 850 restaurants in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
WNBA star Brittney Griner's wife thanks fans for their support, asks for privacy after player's arrest
Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner was arrested at a Moscow airport after Russian authorities said a search of her luggage revealed vape cartridges.
FOX Corp donates $1M to the American Red Cross for Ukraine relief efforts; how you can help
The Red Cross is working around the clock to provide critical aid to Ukrainian refugees. Join FOX in supporting their relief efforts.
US gas price average hits $4.17, an all-time high, AAA says
The price of regular gasoline on average across the U.S. hit an all-time high on Tuesday at $4.173, surpassing a record previously set in 2008.
President Biden bans Russian oil imports over Ukraine war
The move follows pleas by Ukrainian President Volodmyr Zelenskyy to U.S. and Western officials to cut off the imports, which had been a glaring omission the massive sanctions put in place on Russia over the invasion.
What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
Amid rising gasoline prices in the U.S. — the average price has topped $4 a gallon for the first time since 2008 — the Biden administration has faced growing pressure to impose further sanctions on Russia, including a ban on oil imports.
Newport Beach restaurant hosts fundraiser to feed Ukrainian refugees
Sushi Roku in Newport Beach is hosting a fundraiser to feed Ukrainian refugees.
Ukrainian film star Pasha Lee killed in Russia-Ukraine war while defending country
Pasha Lee, a Ukrainian actor who was fighting for his country on the frontline amid Russia's invasion, was killed in action, the Odesa International Film Festival said.
Shell to stop buying Russian oil, natural gas amid Ukraine invasion
Shell says it will stop buying Russian oil and natural gas, and that it will shut down its service stations and other operations in the country.
Man with ties to SoCal travels alone to Ukraine to help with crisis
Preston Carter used to live in Laguna Beach. Now working in Chicago, Carter said his bosses were supportive when he told them he'd booked a ticket to Ukraine.