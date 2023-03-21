Best places to live in Los Angeles

If you're looking to call a new place in the Los Angeles area home, we've got you covered.

Niche recently released its 2023 list of Best Places to Live in America - which revealed Irvine as the 7th best place to live in the country, up from No. 10 last year.

Focusing on the LA area, below are the top 5, according to Niche:

Downtown LA Mid-City Wilshire/Montana Ocean Park Sunset Park

On the national level, Chesterbrook, Pa., a neighborhood in the Philadelphia area, kept its title as the No. 1 Best Place to Live in America for the fourth year in a row.

Niche creates the annual Best Places to Live rankings by using data from sources such as the U.S. Census, FBI, Bureau of Labor Statistics and CDC combined with millions of resident reviews. The company considers factors such as affordability, the local housing market, neighborhood diversity, area public schools, walkability and more.

