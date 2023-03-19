California has this many 'million-dollar' cities compared to rest of US
LOS ANGELES - California is home to the most cities where the typical home value is $1 million or more, according to a new Zillow analysis.
The report showed the Golden State alone has 190 million-dollar cities, more than the next six states on the top 10 list combined. At the metro level, San Francisco ranked second after New York with the most-million-dollar cities at 67, with Los Angeles ranking third at 53. San Jose had 21.
The study also found that Los Angeles lost the most million-dollar cities since July, with seven falling below that mark. San Francisco lost four during that same timeframe.
Nationally, the U.S. has lost 58 million-dollar cities since the housing market peaked last July, according to Zillow. It's a dip from the previous year, when a new record was set for the most new million-dollar cities amid increased housing demand.
The typical U.S. home is worth 4.1% less than it was last July, the Zillow Home Price Index found. In current million-dollar cities, the typical home lost 6.3% of its value during that time.
There are 32 states in the U.S. that have at least one million-dollar city.
Here's the top 10 million-dollar cities by state
- California (190 million-dollar cities in Jan. 2023, down from 210 in 2022)
- New York (64 million-dollar cities in Jan. 2023, down from 66 in 2022)
- New Jersey (32 million-dollar cities in Jan. 2023, down from 37 in 2022)
- Florida (28 million-dollar cities in Jan. 2023, down from 32 in 2022)
- Massachusetts (26 million-dollar cities in Jan. 2023 down from 27 in 2022)
- Colorado and Washington (16 million-dollar cities in Jan. 2023, down from 18 in 2022)
- Hawaii (14 million-dollar cities in Jan. 2023, down from 17 in 2022)
- Texas (10 million-dollar cities in Jan. 2023, down from 15 in 2022)
- Maryland (7 million-dollar cities in Jan. 2023, same as 2022)
- South Carolina (6 million-dollar cities in Jan. 2023, same as 2022)
To see the full study, tap or click here.