California has this many 'million-dollar' cities compared to rest of US

By Alexa Mae Asperin
Published 
Updated 3:19PM
California
FOX 11
Photo of home in Venice, California on July 13, 2004 in Venice, California. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - California is home to the most cities where the typical home value is $1 million or more, according to a new Zillow analysis.

The report showed the Golden State alone has 190 million-dollar cities, more than the next six states on the top 10 list combined. At the metro level, San Francisco ranked second after New York with the most-million-dollar cities at 67, with Los Angeles ranking third at 53. San Jose had 21. 

The study also found that Los Angeles lost the most million-dollar cities since July, with seven falling below that mark. San Francisco lost four during that same timeframe. 

Nationally, the U.S. has lost 58 million-dollar cities since the housing market peaked last July, according to Zillow. It's a dip from the previous year, when a new record was set for the most new million-dollar cities amid increased housing demand.

The typical U.S. home is worth 4.1% less than it was last July, the Zillow Home Price Index found. In current million-dollar cities, the typical home lost 6.3% of its value during that time. 

There are 32 states in the U.S. that have at least one million-dollar city.

Here's the top 10 million-dollar cities by state 

  1. California (190 million-dollar cities in Jan. 2023, down from 210 in 2022)
  2. New York (64 million-dollar cities in Jan. 2023, down from 66 in 2022)
  3. New Jersey (32 million-dollar cities in Jan. 2023, down from 37 in 2022)
  4. Florida (28 million-dollar cities in Jan. 2023, down from 32 in 2022)
  5. Massachusetts (26 million-dollar cities in Jan. 2023 down from 27 in 2022)
  6. Colorado and Washington (16 million-dollar cities in Jan. 2023, down from 18 in 2022)
  7. Hawaii (14 million-dollar cities in Jan. 2023, down from 17 in 2022)
  8. Texas (10 million-dollar cities in Jan. 2023, down from 15 in 2022)
  9. Maryland (7 million-dollar cities in Jan. 2023, same as 2022)
  10. South Carolina (6 million-dollar cities in Jan. 2023, same as 2022)

To see the full study, tap or click here. 