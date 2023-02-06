Anthony Lowe: New footage reveals moments leading up to deadly police shooting of double-amputee

New audio and video footage were released Monday revealing the moments that unfolded before Huntington Park officers shot and killed a double-amputee, which has created an uproar in Southern California as protests oppose the use of force against a person with a disability.

Officials said moments before the shooting, Anthony Lowe was identified as the suspect in a stabbing that was considered attempted murder. The stabbing victim spoke exclusively with FOX 11’s Gigi Graciette, saying "I’m the victim. I did not provoke him."

In the newly released 911 call, the victim called authorities around 3:30 p.m. to report that he had been stabbed. A passerby who stopped to help then took over the call and spoke to dispatchers in Spanish.

Lowe used a wheelchair, but video from the incident shows he was out of the chair and hobbling on his partially amputated legs with a knife in his hand during the confrontation. Ramiro, who asked to only be identified by his first name, was crossing the street when he and police say Lowe jumped out of his wheelchair and stabbed him.

Ramiro's recollection of the incident matches one of the videos that was released late Monday morning. The surveillance video taken from a nearby Shell gas station shows him crossing the street. Lowe is then seen coming up from behind without the use of his wheelchair before he lunges forward and stabs him.

Ramiro continues to recover from his injuries at a trauma unit.

Meanwhile, Lowe’s family remains heartbroken and demands justice for him.

On Jan. 26, officers responded to a stabbing call. Shortly after arriving at the scene, officers found Lowe armed with a 12-inch butcher knife. Officials said Lowe ignored commands and "threatened to advance and throw the knife" at them.

Officers used Tasers to try to subdue him but failed, HPPD said in a statement. At that point, one of the officers opened fire and struck Lowe. He was declared dead at the scene.

His family says the 36-year-old was shot in the back and was distraught over losing both his legs and his condition could not have been a real threat to the officers, who were armed with guns. The family added Lowe was having a mental health crisis at the time of the shooting.

Last week, the family filed a claim against the city of Huntington Park on behalf of Lowe’s 15-year-old son.

Huntington Park is a city located in southeastern Los Angeles County, about six miles south of downtown LA.

