Anthony Lowe: Family of armed double-amputee killed by police to file claim against LA's Huntington Park

On Thursday, the family of Anthony Lowe Jr., a double-amputee who was fatally shot by Huntington Park police officers when officials say was armed with a knife, along with the Coalition for Community Control Over the Police, were set to announce the filing of a civil damages claim against the Southern California city.

On Jan. 26, Huntington Park PD officers responded to a stabbing call. When officers located Lowe near the scene of the initial call, officials said Lowe – who had both of his legs amputated and used a wheelchair – was armed with a long butcher knife.

Authorities said as they attempted to detain the 36-year-old, officers used a Taser at least twice.

A video obtained by FOX 11 provided by social media user @hussle_motivate_repeat shows the moments when officers drew guns on the double amputee.

The video continues to show police approaching Lowe as he dismounted his wheelchair. Lowe was accused of stabbing someone in an unprovoked attack, which left the victim in critical condition.

Officers at the scene claim Lowe threatened to advance toward them and would throw the knife at them. This is when one of the officers opened fire and struck Lowe. He was declared dead at the scene.

His family says he was shot in the back and was distraught over losing both his legs and his condition could not have been a real threat to the officers, who were armed with guns.

"If you guys are here to protect and serve us," Lowe's cousin Anthony Fuller said of Huntington Park PD. "Protect us. Serve us."

The press conference held on Jan. 30 with Lowe's family comes just days after law enforcement once again took the national spotlight after the City of Memphis (Tenn.) released body camera video of the police beating of Tyre Nichols, an unarmed Black man who died at the hospital days after the incident.

"I just don't want our city to be torn down because the video that's out there," Dorothy Lowe said in regard to her son's death in Huntington Park.