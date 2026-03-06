LA-based human smuggling kingpin 'Turko' pleads guilty to trafficking 20,000 people into US

The Brief Eduardo Domingo Renoj-Matul, the alleged leader of a massive human smuggling ring, pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges including conspiracy and hostage-taking. The organization allegedly smuggled 20,000 people from Guatemala over 12 years, charging up to $18,000 per person and leading to a 2023 crash that killed seven. "Turko" faces a maximum sentence of life in prison at his October hearing, while several co-defendants await trial or remain at large as fugitives.



The leader of a prolific Los Angeles-based human smuggling network pleaded guilty in federal court Friday, admitting to a decade-long operation that transported approximately 20,000 individuals into the U.S.

The organization’s activities were linked to a tragic Oklahoma car crash that claimed the lives of seven immigrants, including three children.

What we know:

Eduardo Domingo Renoj-Matul, 52, known by the alias "Turko," entered his plea for conspiracy to bring aliens into the U.S. for financial gain and hostage-taking.

Living in the Westlake district, Renoj-Matul managed a transnational criminal organization that charged between $15,000 and $18,000 per person.

Prosecutors detailed a brutal operation where immigrants were held in "stash houses" in Los Angeles and Phoenix until fees were paid.

In 2024, Renoj-Matul reportedly threatened to kill two hostages if their families did not settle their debts.

Timeline:

November 2023: A vehicle operated by the smuggling group crashes in Elk City, Oklahoma, killing seven people, including a 4-year-old child.

February 2025: Renoj-Matul and his "right-hand man," Cristobal Mejia-Chaj, are arrested in Los Angeles.

March 6, 2026: Renoj-Matul pleads guilty in Los Angeles federal court.

April 21, 2026: Scheduled trial for co-defendants Cristobal Mejia-Chaj and driver José Paxtor-Oxlaj.

October 2, 2026: Sentencing date for Renoj-Matul.

What they're saying:

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the organization functioned for at least 12 years, using accomplices in Guatemala to solicit victims.

Prosecutors described the 2023 Oklahoma accident as a direct result of the group's transport methods, noting that of the seven killed, "three were minors, including a 4-year-old child."

What's next:

Renoj-Matul remains in custody awaiting his October 2 sentencing, where he faces a maximum of life in federal prison.

The Department of Justice continues to search for Helmer Obispo-Hernández, a "lieutenant" in the organization who is currently a fugitive.

Co-defendants José Paxtor-Oxlaj and Cristobal Mejia-Chaj are set to stand trial in downtown Los Angeles next month.