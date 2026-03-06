LA-based human smuggling kingpin 'Turko' pleads guilty to trafficking 20,000 people into US
LOS ANGELES - The leader of a prolific Los Angeles-based human smuggling network pleaded guilty in federal court Friday, admitting to a decade-long operation that transported approximately 20,000 individuals into the U.S.
The organization’s activities were linked to a tragic Oklahoma car crash that claimed the lives of seven immigrants, including three children.
What we know:
Eduardo Domingo Renoj-Matul, 52, known by the alias "Turko," entered his plea for conspiracy to bring aliens into the U.S. for financial gain and hostage-taking.
Living in the Westlake district, Renoj-Matul managed a transnational criminal organization that charged between $15,000 and $18,000 per person.
Prosecutors detailed a brutal operation where immigrants were held in "stash houses" in Los Angeles and Phoenix until fees were paid.
In 2024, Renoj-Matul reportedly threatened to kill two hostages if their families did not settle their debts.
Timeline:
November 2023: A vehicle operated by the smuggling group crashes in Elk City, Oklahoma, killing seven people, including a 4-year-old child.
February 2025: Renoj-Matul and his "right-hand man," Cristobal Mejia-Chaj, are arrested in Los Angeles.
March 6, 2026: Renoj-Matul pleads guilty in Los Angeles federal court.
April 21, 2026: Scheduled trial for co-defendants Cristobal Mejia-Chaj and driver José Paxtor-Oxlaj.
October 2, 2026: Sentencing date for Renoj-Matul.
What they're saying:
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, the organization functioned for at least 12 years, using accomplices in Guatemala to solicit victims.
Prosecutors described the 2023 Oklahoma accident as a direct result of the group's transport methods, noting that of the seven killed, "three were minors, including a 4-year-old child."
What's next:
Renoj-Matul remains in custody awaiting his October 2 sentencing, where he faces a maximum of life in federal prison.
The Department of Justice continues to search for Helmer Obispo-Hernández, a "lieutenant" in the organization who is currently a fugitive.
Co-defendants José Paxtor-Oxlaj and Cristobal Mejia-Chaj are set to stand trial in downtown Los Angeles next month.
The Source: This report is based on official court filings and statements from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California following Friday's plea hearing.